A Look at Ann Demeulemeester's Jarring, Ghostly Veils Julianne Escobedo ShepherdToday 1:50pmFiled to: Paris fashion weekann demeuelemeesterparispfwa/w 17fall 2017223EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Images via Getty The skewed headgear presented at Ann Demeulemeester in Paris today were more than the sum of their parts, which evoked birds in a flurry, ghosts in mid-haunt, brides interrupted, the dark underbelly of paintings by Vermeer. Paired with loose, bold separates in silk and leather, emphasized with above-the-elbow gloves, the construction of them accomplished a rare and jarring emotion, an unloosed beauty also meant to make you uncomfortable. Of the veils, creative director Sébastien Meunier told Vogue, “This is a very romantic girl who mixes all her lace and old garments. She wants to go and party, but in a different mood.” Looked at another way, though—and perhaps from a distinctly American perspective—Meunier’s goth queens are less late-night provocateurs and more of a cautionary tale, the aftermath of marginalization in a culture that increasingly devalues women. The Vermeer allusion is not all that no-duh when the politics of the 1600s are about where we seem headed today. And the specters of the veils paired with the beauty looks—purpled inner lips and nothing else—added a severity to the moment, a reminder of how even in fineries a woman’s spirit can be squashed. Is it overthinking? There’s a power in it, perhaps, but it also a sense of crawling in on one’s self, rather than outside of it; the strongest looks were the leathers, which seemed to project a different image, something assertive rather than shrinking. All of them, though, seemed to come back to haunt their oppressors. Intense. Recommended StoriesDries Van Noten's 100th Show Was a Gorgeous Bonanza of Familiar Prints and '90s FacesBalenciaga Cuts Ties With Two Casting Agents After Allegations of 'Serial Abuse' of Models AriseHere Are a Bunch of Gowns You'll See On the Red Carpet SoonJulianne Escobedo Shepherdjulianne@jezebel.com@jawnitaCulture Editor, JezebelReply22 repliesLeave a reply