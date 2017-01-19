A Trailer Where Anne Hathaway Is a MonsterClover HopeToday 5:46pmFiled to: ANNE HATHAWAYMONSTERSTRAILERS496EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image screengrab via EW In her next film, Colossal, Anne Hathaway gets to play a giant monster. Watch her fret, all frazzled and drunkenly in the film’s first trailer. Advertisement IndieWire (via Entertainment Weekly), describes her character as “an alcoholic named Gloria who finds out that her movements are controlling a giant monster terrorizing South Korea.” Yes, it looks as ridiculous as it sounds. During an interview at TIFF, Hathaway said that as a teen, “I would have loved this movie and felt so cool knowing it existed.”And now it does. Clover Hopeclover@jezebel.com@clovitoSenior Writer, JezebelReply49 repliesLeave a reply