In her next film, Colossal, Anne Hathaway gets to play a giant monster. Watch her fret, all frazzled and drunkenly in the film’s first trailer.

IndieWire (via Entertainment Weekly), describes her character as “an alcoholic named Gloria who finds out that her movements are controlling a giant monster terrorizing South Korea.” Yes, it looks as ridiculous as it sounds. During an interview at TIFF, Hathaway said that as a teen, “I would have loved this movie and felt so cool knowing it existed.”

And now it does.