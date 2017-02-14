GIF Gif via BAV Film

These days I find myself increasingly irritated, annoyed, and flat-out furious with men. They’re voting for incompetent people, allegedly running the country and frankly, just pissing me the fuck off. I’ve been trying to soothe all this anger with country music. But not just any forlorn steel guitar stuff. I’ve been listening to Women Killing Bad Men. Seriously, if you can’t kill Bad Men in country music, where can you kill ‘em?



This playlist opens with the epitome of the genre: “Goodbye Earl” by The Dixie Chicks. We all know the story of the best of friends all through their high school days, Mary Ann and Wanda, who had to kill him “because Earl had to die.” Luckily Mary Ann and Wanda aren’t alone. Here’s a playlist of women killing their cheating husbands and the men who beat them every night. It’s a salve to all the men, government employees or otherwise, who are constantly insisting on ruining my days. Honorable mentions include property vandalism, threats of violence and lots of drinking in “Oh Henry” by The Civil Wars, “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood, and “Sin For A Sin” by Miranda Lambert. But I promise that every other song includes the nasty death of at least one Bad Man. Happy Valentine’s Day or whatever.



“Goodbye Earl” by The Dixie Chicks “Independence Day” by Martina McBride “Two Black Cadillacs” by Carrie Underwood “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia” by Vicki Lawrence // Reba McEntire “Church Bells” by Carrie Underwood “Gunpowder & Lead” by Miranda Lambert “Blown Away” by Carrie Underwood “Pistol Packin’ Mama” by Al Dexter “Frankie & Johnny” by Merle Haggard // Jimmie Rodgers “The Thunder Rolls” by Garth Brooks “The Barnyard” by Rachel Brooke “Kerosene” by Miranda Lambert “Big Iron Skillet” by Wanda Jackson “Maggie Creek Road” by Reba McEntire

Honorable mentions that aren’t DIRECTLY about killing bad men but mostly about property damage

“Oh Henry” by The Civil Wars “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood “Sin For A Sin” by Miranda Lambert

Caitlin Cruz is a freelance reporter and writer in Brooklyn and Texas. She frequently tweets about Bad Men @CaitlinRCruz.