Adam Selman, up-and-coming cool guy designer known for Rihanna’s naked CFDA dress, delivered a satisfying, bouncy ‘70s-inspired collection that considerably punched up the generally awful NYFW roster.

Armed with off-kilter buns, layered accessories and loose, modern construction, Selman breathed life into rose imagery that might otherwise feel dated or annoying; I also love this modern magenta-and-red combo we’re seeing at second-to-right, and I would personally wear that pink-patterned shirtdress any day. Silver hardware, thick belts, strappy platforms and custom Converse sneakers bring back a moment in time when everyone dressed like shit—there are also hints of the early aughts—and yet in this iteration, it all somehow looks good.

An inspiration for the collection was reportedly the 1975 book “American Denim,” and although I’m struggling to understand why any U.S. designer would focus on classic all-American themes at this particular moment in history, Selman does hit his mark—I like the non-denim stuff better, though:

And this pared-down look is my hands-down favorite:

Watch the whole show here.