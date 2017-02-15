Image via screenshot/Instagram.

Philipp Plein, the German fashion designer whose Spring show in Milan was entitled “Alice in Ghettoland,” moved his runway to New York this week in an effort to crack the American market. But after an outrageous blowout that featured outsized celebrity and a caricature of American hip-hop culture, Philipp Plein has found himself in a burgeoning dudefight!



Alexander Wang, the American fashion designer who also loves hip-hop culture, seems to be unhappy with Plein’s runway show—specifically, the way that Plein “borrowed” a lot of ideas that Wang has already done. Today, Wang posted a side-by-side video on Instagram that compared remarkably similar elements from his own 2014 H&M show, and Plein’s most recent jaunt, which was packed with celebrities in both the audience and on the runway, and also Tiffany Trump.

The similarities behind the concepts are indeed quite stark, most notably in the choreography—I don’t know if you know, but a dude speed-climbing a giant podium and then walking on his hands isn’t really a common sight in fashion. The racing track, too, is a dead giveaway, and seems that Plein in his enthusiasm for all things America went a little overboard!

The funniest thing about this particular dudefight is that both Wang and Plein are total culture vultures, though given a choice I’d take Wang any day; the former’s Fall 2017 runway show seemed to draw on the German techno club Berghain (particularly its perceived all-black-attire mandate), and was at any rate an attempted rave of the sorts New York was kind of over about two to four years ago. Plein, in his desperation to be associated with New York hip-hop culture, simply redesigned puffers and Pelle Pelle jackets and tried very hard to represent the U.S., but with the understanding of someone who has only experienced American culture on a 24-hour cable channel devoted to Las Vegas. (Both an Elvis impersonator and the freaking Naked Cowboy greeted attendees.) Plein seemed like a nice guy in his ANTM appearance this season, but copying is dumb, especially when it comes from a supposed creative. I look forward to seeing how this all unfolds!