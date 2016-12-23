In the budget video for her cover of “Here Comes Santa Claus,” Mariah Carey parties with (or rather, glamorously stands next to) St. Nick and a bunch of elves and gold men while trying to remain statuesque on a spinning carousel. It’s Christmastime and mama needs a new keyhole gown.

The full video is available on her new site, Mariah’s World. There will also be visual drops for her covers of “O Holy Night” and “Joy to the World,” or you could just go watch the video for “All I Want for Christmas” once more with feeling. Also, I implore you to see this clip of Mariah’s son Moroccan ignoring her and dancing while she tries to cook elegantly.