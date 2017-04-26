Time held its annual Time 100 gala on Tuesday night, to celebrate the most influential people on the planet. Viola Davis, Blake Lively and Riz Ahmed were among the stars who brought their most influential smizes to the party. Take a gander below.

Viola Davis, consistently vibrant, wore an amazing Armani Privé gown in a majestic violet shade, with just enough of a train. A similarly powerful hue, Demi Lovato’s sleeved gown looks like something Wonder Woman would wear after hours. Naomi Campbell can get away with this almost Medieval-style getup.

Both Sarah Paulson and Ashley Graham’s dresses have a sexy boudoir feel, with Graham’s being obviously more provocative. The detailing on Margot Robbie’s is hard to make out here, but imagine a rock climbing wall as a dress and you’ll get it, in a good way. A subtle winner.

Trevor Noah opted for the standard dude tuxedo, while Barry Jenkins stepped out in an elegant, director appropriate midnight shade. Everyone’s lover and a clear standout on the carpet, Riz Ahmed, looks hot and perfect in this camel Prada suit with black underneath for great contrast.

Katie Couric’s sliver of sheer is understatedly cute. Samantha Bee is gala chic, though the dress isn’t quite my taste. Megyn Kelly is attempting structure, sequin and a mermaid hem at once and I’m not a fan.

Norah O’Donnell went for simple, silvery and statuesque. Gretchen Carlson is in eye-popping red with a strange side of ruffles. Arianna Huffington’s floral and lace seems poorly conceived and there’s a joke in there about HuffPo.

Janet Mock is working those sheer Elvira sleeves, Leslie Jones chose a charming gladiator LBD, and Ava DuVernay is literally shining, as she does. The blazer and sash make for an unexpected sophisticated touch.

Blake Lively’s gown, on top of being embroidered and low-cut, also has tassels at the bottom and I’m not mad at her for pulling it off. However, Colin Kaepernick, with his girlfriend Nessa, is killing me with the silk guru top. Adam Rodriguez and his wife Grace Gail are a stunning pair.

Lindsey Vonn chose a playful keyhole dress. Padma Lakshmi’s sweet floral gown is simply nice. Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad has the stance of a winner in this glitter gown.

Look at these regular men! John Legend is always stark and polished, but Ronan Farrow... somebody help him.