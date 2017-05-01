It was ethereal, mind-expanding, and at times akin to a surrealist adult baby conference, but before we get into the more far-out aspects of Red Bull Music Academy’s Beyond The Clouds: Ambient Excursions 10-hour event that was held yesterday in Brooklyn, a word on its pragmatism: This event solved the two most annoying things about seeing live music in New York.
The first is that events not held in proper concert halls or arenas generally demand the bulk of their crowds to stand for the majority of the programming, which often means you spend hours on your feet. Not at Ambient Excursions, where lounging was encouraged. In the performance room, those who couldn’t find a spot on the structure taking up most of the audience area and covered in shiny white foam padding pictured above that had been erected in front of the stage (obstructed in the far end of the picture above) opted to sit and lie on the floor, where pillows were distributed. During the revelatory set from sound sculptors Chino Amobi and Johnny Utterback, the front row consisted of a sole young woman curled up on her side.
The second thing was an almost total dearth of drum sounds. Now don’t get me wrong, I love a beat. I’m almost never not thinking in Janet Jackson’s voice, “Gimme a beat!” whenever in the absence of one. Almost. But drums have a way of sucking up the air in a place, of making themselves the most important (slash unignorable) thing in the room, of distorting all of the other sounds that dare to share sonic space with them. But as a festival devoted to ambient music, this was different. Now “ambient” is a category so broad it’s borderline descriptively useless, but it does generally signal two things: it’s heavily electronic and it lacks beats. The sound that poured out of the specially designed giant white speakers was invariably pristine, not muddied up by bass.