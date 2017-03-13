Baby Driver isn’t a movie about a rogue baby who obtains a license to drive—and kill. No, it’s about a man named Baby (played by Ansel Elgort), who’s a getaway driver. And by many accounts, the movie is pretty good, if you believe the opinions of film people attending SXSW.

In addition to Elgort, as a man-baby, the movie also stars Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx and Kevin Spacey. A positive sign among film buffs is that it’s directed by Edgar Wright, the man behind Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz.

A Los Angeles Times critic referred to the film as “Edgar Wright’s La La Land,” as did The Hollywood Reporter, which calls it “a Gone in 60 Seconds for the La La Land crowd, a True Romance that relishes the long wait before its young lovers can finally go on the lam.”

Here’s the entire plot, based on Ansel Elgort’s lines in the trailer:

“They call, I go. You know?”

“I’m a driver.”

“Baby.”

“One more job and I’m done.”

“Yeah.”

“I want us to head West and never stop.”