Imagine saying, “It’s been,” over and over again. Now imagine four to six other people—some of them perhaps undead—saying, “It’s been,” over and over again at the same time as you, only in different pitches, speeds, and tempos. And now imagine that the hellish choir you’ve created sounds a little bit like the Barenaked Ladies’ 1998 hit, “One Week,” and that—after 45 seconds or so—becomes enjoyable to the point that you think, “This! Is! Fire!”



Folks, imagine no longer. Because you can experience that feeling right now by clicking play on a track uploaded to Soundcloud called “Barenaked Ladies’ One week but all of the instruments are replaced with ‘It’s Been.’”