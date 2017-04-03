Just kidding, I have no idea if this is vommy because I am not watching it in VR, but Björk is back with a segment from the virtual reality family of her art-based vids, this time for the Vulnicura track “Notget.” One thing I do know is that it looks better than the new live-action Ghost in the Shell.

Advertisement

As ever, the narrative is that Björk is some sort of undiscovered deep-sea creature, or perhaps an outer-space cyborg whose face-piece is keeping her alive in a hostile atmosphere. Eventually, she morphs into an octopod and becomes a burst of light. It’s about right!