Can Big Freedia Host Our Next Holiday Party?

Clover Hope

Yesterday 4:45pm

Big Freedia throws the livest and loosest HR-violating holiday office party in the video for the jubilant anthem "Make It Jingle." It's a party complete with pool floats, lots of ugly sweaters and coordinated ass drops.

The song is one of several gems from Freedia's holiday EP A Very Big Freedia Christmazz and it's perfect if you're prone to dropping down and getting multiple eagles on to the sound of bells. I regret not adding the entire album to my lit Xmas playlist, in fact. "Santa Is a Gay Man" is a personal highlight, but a favorite in the office is "Rudy, the Big Booty Reindeer," of which one Jezebel staffer says, "I like it when Rudy does the splits."

Have a wonderful Christmas. Listen to the EP below.

Clover Hope

Senior Writer, Jezebel