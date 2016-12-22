Image: Getty

After giving us the masterpiece that is Coloring Book, Chance the Rapper has no real business giving us more wonderful art, but here we are. Chance and Jeremih teamed up for a Christmas mixtape available for free, of course, because there is no end to his magnanimity.



Advertisement

Merry Christmas Lil Mama features 9 new tracks to get you into a very rhythmic Christmas spirit.

The mixtape includes a new take on The Jackson Five’s “I Want You Back,” wishes for “a white Christmas at the crib” and of course gives us another ode to Chicago with Chance’s spin on “Carol of the Bells”.

Advertisement

Stream the entire project here.