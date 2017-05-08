Photo via Getty Images.

Chrissy Metz wore a goddamn custom-made latex babydoll dress to the MTV Movie Awards. I’m so consumed with simultaneous enthusiasm and envy I might spontaneously burst into flames.



Apparently, it’s a custom piece by Jane Doe Latex in Los Angeles. Several celebs have worn latex pieces in the last couple of years, Kim Kardashian for instance, but typically they go form-fitting. Repurposing the material for a silhouette typically associated with more flouncy fabrics is delightfully unexpected.

A slightly closer view of those sleeves:

Photo via Getty Images.

Fuck! I fucking love it!