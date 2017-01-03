Image via AP.

Truly, it was only a matter of time. Seeing as how Beyoncé has fully nailed Coachella fashion, it makes sense that she’ll now dive all the way in joining Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead as headline acts for the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.



Advertisement

The lineup was announced today and also includes Bon Iver, Travis Scott, Lorde, the XX, Gucci Mane, Kaytranada, the Head and the Heart, Bastille, DJ Khaled and, perhaps most curiously, Hans Zimmer.

When she takes the stage for two Saturday performances, Beyoncé will become the first female Coachella headliner in ten years which is pretty pathetic! The last woman to headline a night of the festival was Björk in 2007.

Advertisement

The extremely overpriced tickets go on sale tomorrow and you have between now and April 14th to put your bets down on which performances Beyoncé will crash.

As you wait, take a minute revisit Beyoncé’s past Coachella cameos with her husband and sister.