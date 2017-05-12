Y/N is a music guide based on our very scientific, non-subjective Yes/No rating system. It’s very serious.

N: Joe Jonas seems like a fun person to go grocery shopping with in DNCE’s “Kissing Strangers” video, but otherwise I dislike this. Nicki Minaj doesn’t pop up until the middle to fulfill her cameo obligation. A nice thing is that the “ooh hoo” in the chorus reminds me of the Duck Tales theme. All your Spin the Bottle memories will also come alive watching this. [Rap-Up]

Y: True to its title, Calvin Harris’ “Rollin” has a great smooth melody for riding around with a top down in the polluted breeze or swaying on the train while gripping a pole. The song is from an album excellently titled Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. [Stereogum]



N: Ne-Yo’s earnest corniness usually appeals to me, but something about this is too ordinary and preachy. Feels like throwaway ’90s radio R&B. [Rap-Up]

Y: Haim’s “Right Now” threatens to build into a destructive explosion that doesn’t quite come till the end and turns out to be subtle and composed, like a sting of disappointment that dissipates over time. “You left me searching for a reason... And now you’re saying that you need me.” [Stereogum]



N: Justin Bieber is rapping hard and badly on this Diplo track “Bankroll,” so much that I almost want to like it but can’t quite. [Billboard]

N: The Bleachers’ “Everybody Lost Somebody,” from their upcoming album Gone Now, feels like a parody song about bad prom memories. That said, it’s meant as a tribute to Jack Antonoff’s sister, who passed away when he was in high school. [Spin]

Y: A Phoenix “Italian disco” song that makes me want to dance in front of some trill laser effects. [Pitchfork]

Y: Here’s a bright and snappy jam you’ll bounce to, from Vampire Weekend’s bassist Chris Baio. [Stereogum]