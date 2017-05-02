Image via New Line/Austin Powers.

We’ve already settled that Austin Powers is the best movie franchise of all time, but did you know that today is Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery’s 20th birthday? Grrr, baby. Very grrr.



Advertisement

On May 2, 1997, the film industry was forever shaken by the character Austin Powers (Mike Meyers), a 1960s spy transported to the late ‘90s to defeat his nemesis, the Lorne Michaels-inspired Dr. Evil (also Mike Meyers). With crooked teeth, a soft body, and ample dick-shaped body hair, Austin had a questionable-yet-undeniable sex appeal that no one could resist.

Created on a $16.5 million budget (more like...one million dollars, haha, just kidding), International Man of Mystery went on to make $67.7 million (approximately $56 million domestically) at the box office and resulted in two sequels, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) and Austin Powers in Gold Member (2002).



But enough with the numbers. You can no more quantify the affect Austin Powers has had on the masses than you can that of the Sistine Chapel.

GIF

This is a celebration of both the hero we deserve and the hero we need.

GIF

He’s wild.

GIF

He’s sexy.

GIF

He does not need a Swedish penis enlarger because that’s definitely not his bag, baby.

FARTS, BABY!!!!!!!

Who does Number Two work for???!!! 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂

THROW ME A FRICKIN’ BONE.

SHARKS WITH FRICKIN LASER BEAMS, BABY, ZIP IT, YEAHHHHHH.

Let’s party!!!!

Can’t wait to celebrate Spy Who Shagged Me’s 20th anniversary in 2019!!!!!!!!!

Wait is that a 20th anniversary or is it a—

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂