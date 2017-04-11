Photos via Eloquii

Are you looking to introduce some Liz-Taylor-filming-Cleopatra vibes into your summer wardrobe? (Who isn’t?) You’ll be delighted to learn that plus-size brand Eloquii has teamed up with Teresa Maccapani Missoni—granddaughter of Missoni founders Rosita and Ottavio Missoni—for their first designer capsule collection.

It consists of 24 pieces; “Teresa for ELOQUII incorporates Teresa’s love for handmade treatments and details, as well as the use of silk crepe, cotton eyelet and chiffon fabrics with elevated details, such as lurex crochet, hand beading, embroidery and sea shell motifs inspired by her travels in Sardinia, Africa and India,” the announcement says. I’m sorry to report that the crochet bustier sea shell top ($145) is already sold out, according to their website.

Women’s Wear Daily notes that, “Teresa for Eloquii also represents a temporary step up in the price point, with Eloquii typically priced from $40 to $170, whereas Teresa for Eloquii ranges from $75 to $325.” They are available in the full range of sizes, from 12 to 28.

“We are absolutely open to partnering with external designers or creative entities if we believe our customers and community will respect the outcome and we can execute it well,” CEO Mariah Chase told WWD.

Hold my calls, I have to scream at Richard Burton.

