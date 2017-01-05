Image via KLF Communications/Arista.

In a suitably disorienting manner, the pop craftsman/practical jokers/conceptual artists of the KLF have disavowed any connection to a video posted January 1 on the internet that seemed to portend their return, while announcing their return. Via wheatpaste.

News of the poster broke via the seasonal Eastfolk Chronicle, which as the Quietus points out, is edited by Cally Callomon, manager of Bill Drummond (one half of the KLF):

The full text of the poster reads:

Advertisement

Advertisement

2017: What The Fuck Is Going On? It is almost 23 years since the Justified Ancients Of Mu Mu announced a self imposed and self important 23 year moratorium. The reasons for the moratorium have now been lost in time, space, and a rusting shipping container somewhere near Sizewell B Nuclear Power Station. What is known is: The Justified Ancients Of Mu Mu have zero involvement with any video clips, films, recorded music, documentary productions, biographies, West End musicals or social media chatter relating to the letters K L or F, now or at any other time over the previous 23 years. Furthermore: The Justified Ancients Of Mu Mu have no interest in anything that seeks to comment on, bounce off, glorify, debunk or resurrect their historical work. The Justified Ancients Of Mu Mu are currently at work in their light industrial unit. This work will not be made public until the 23rd August 2017. For more information contact the K2 Plant Hire Ltd.

The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu (furthermore known as the JAMs) was one of the group names used by Drummond and his partner Jimmy Cauty. After the Eastfolk Chronicle’s tweet, Twitter accounted attributed to Cauty tweeted “The Information is @K2PLANTHIRE,” an account whose single tweet is that same picture of the poster.

So the KLF are coming back, maybe as the Justified Ancients of Mu Mu, maybe as K2 Plant Hire Ltd., maybe as something else entirely, if the world hasn’t yet stopped spinning on its axis by August. Maybe! I guess! Who knows. The mere prospect of having something to look forward to is good enough for me on this cold, inauguration January morning.

Sponsored

[via Popjustice]