Awards Season is in full force and, hopefully, we’re about to start seeing celebrities use their spotlights to speak out against injustice, particularly as they’re walking tonight’s red carpet while protests of Trump’s Muslim ban are taking place across the country. Would love to see some people carrying protest signs tonight, especially if they’re not speaking on the mic. Do they have the cajones?



Above, Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown are a handsome couple, and handsomely dressed, as always. (This post is continually updating as people arrive.)

Anna Chlumsky looks how I feel, but plus a swathe of black ink leaking from her fuschia gown. Jolene Purdy’s silvery gown is pretty though the sheer skirt could have been truncated; Millie Bobby Brown is probably wearing something that costs the entirety of my wardrobe. Tituss Burgess always brings creative flair to his looks, and we see you with the red, white and blue; Tituss Burgess for President 2017.

Annalise Basso, whose 2016 filmography includes Ouija: Origin of Evil, is channeling the witchery we could all use right now, or lowkey auditioning for some fantasy film.

You know what? I’m thinking the best way to get around this whole red carpet-in-dire times shit is to dress prickly and a little subversive, or like a witch. Case in point: the wonderful Danielle Brooks just like “eff it, I’m going as a crispy-clean Bride of Frankenstine,” and her OITNB costar Taryn Manning, who is definitely in some kind of Silverlake coven. Veep’s Sam Richardson’s no-tie tux is a nice flourish, and Yara Shahidi continues her yearlong streak of ruling the carpet with unorthodox, playful looks.



Some understated chic: Amanda Peet and Judith Light are nearly conservative in their lengths and necklines, which seems right; Jackie Cruz went more 1989 classic, and Ariel Winter wore the same dress she always wears. (Does she ever not wear that dress!)

All three of these gowns on Angela Sarafyan, Michelle Dockery and Talulah Riley make me feel like I’m in a bad ‘93 garden party, but at least the cuts are fine. Meanwhile, did you guys know that Leonardo Nam (Felix from Westworld) looks fantastic outside a lab coat? Like, hi! Hello! Hello, Leonardo Nam.

Gretchen Mol is dressed like a C.S. Lewis good witch, and JoBeth Williams is her mentor. Maggie Siff’s neckline is not my fave, but Octavia Spencer’s is—her style just gets better and better.

Alexandra Billings’s ostrich-feather trim is really working for me right now, as is Amy Landeckers velour, semi-animal print suit and Jessica Pimentel’s va-va-voom sequins. Sarah Sutherland took it all down a notch, but is understated and probably just-right.

Angela Kinsey’s starry night; breezy romanticism with Claire Foy and Emily Blunt; a ‘70s stunner and the best look so far with Gwendolyn Christie and her custom Vivienne Westwood.

James Marsden always looks like he’s getting over but the silk flower on his lapel is quite nice; Kathryn Hahn and Sophia Bush are both fairly understate for the occasion, loving Sophia’s My Chemical Romance eyeshadow. Matthew Modine arrived with his daughter Ruby Modine who was on the last season of Shameless. Fun fact.

OITNB stars Abigail Savage, the goddess Dascha Polanco, and Lea DeLauria all look sharp and fully themselves; Kaley Cuoco was styled by Brad Goreski, according to the television.

I think all the OITNB ladies arrived at the same time? Kimiko Glenn’s crimson slip dress is pretty but just a touch too big; Lori Petty looks like a very cool art galleris in Chelsea; Samira Wiley is giving you pretty brocade. THANDIE! Thandie. This is the gown envisioned in Maeve’s dreams. She did it! We can do this together! This dress gives me hope.