Feist’s long-awaited new album Pleasure is out April 28, and her first video for the title track is a deceptively simple swirling mass.

Directed by Mary Rozzi, the video is just a stripped Feist joyfully clapping along to her own beat, “listening” with her hoop earrings, and occasionally stepping into the darkness to make her line “your pleasure is my pleasure” far more ominous than they should be. As she dances, so does the camera, eliding or doubling Feist as she air guitars. Feist fans likely don’t need much more, but here’s her other released track, “Century” in case: