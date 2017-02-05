Finally a Superhero, Here Are All of Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Acrobatics Julianne Escobedo ShepherdYesterday 10:15pmFiled to: lady gagasuper bowlp!nkacrobaticssuper bowl LI8810EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkMy timeline kept tweeting about P!nk as Lady Gaga commenced the airborne, acrobatic beginning of her Super Bowl Halftime performance, but I was imagining something else, perhaps a bit darker: the flight of Spider-Man on Broadway, notoriously ill-fated but uniquely imagined by director Julie Taymor. Advertisement Which is to say, Gaga’s antics were less about P!nk’s signature pilates-trapeze, and far more like a superhero leaping in a feline pounce, her body prone and limbs angulated, as though she were expecting to thwart a mugging in progress on the stage. Gaga’s dancing always takes quite a bit of effort, the choreography never coming as naturally to her her vocals. But her all-in bravery on the suspension lines was effortless and pointed, determined ten-story leaps and football spikes that really celebrated the magnitude of the occasion. Lit up by a proscenium of glam rock neon and sparkling sequined costumes, it was Gaga’s moment to finally transmogrify into an Avenger. Julianne Escobedo Shepherdjulianne@jezebel.com@jawnitaCulture Editor, JezebelReply88 repliesLeave a reply