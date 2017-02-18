Image via AP.

The sun is shining, the birds are fighting over voles, and Fleetwood Mac has released an early version of Seven Wonders. Is it a good day? No, but it’s better than it was before!



The song (and others!) will be released in March as part of a 30th anniversary reissue of the 1987 album Tango in the Night. Though both versions are unmistakably of the ‘80s, this one is moodier, with an acoustic guitar standing in for what would later be swapped out for zippy, over-the-top synths. Stevie Nicks’s vocals are also dusted with a soulful grit that seems to have been scrubbed out during production of the later version, which I’ll probably never listen to again. Put simply, this one is better.

According to Rolling Stone, the reissue will be available in three formats:

A one-CD set, an expanded two-CD version with rare and unreleased recordings and a deluxe version featuring three CDs, a 180-gram LP and a DVD with music videos and a high-resolution version of the album. The deluxe edition will feature other previously unheard recordings, like an alternate version of “Mystified” and a demo of “Tango In the Night.”

If that wasn’t enough, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have plans to release an album of duets, tentatively titled Buckingham McVie. I don’t even care if it’s not good, I can’t wait.