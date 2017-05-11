Image via Getty

Frank Ocean is set to perform a string of worldwide festival dates this summer—including New York City’s Panorama Festival and FYF Festival in Los Angeles—but so far he has already canceled two of his performances.

On May 5, Ocean pulled out of Sasquatch Music Festival in Washington; on May 10, it was announced he had pulled out of Hangout Festival in Alabama. LCD Soundsystem will replace Ocean at Sasquatch and Phoenix will take his spot at Hangout. Both shows were reported by Pitchfork as being canceled “due to production delays beyond his control.” These would have been his first shows in nearly three years.

Ocean also responded this week to the $14.5 million libel lawsuit that his father Calvin Cooksey filed against him over a Tumblr post. “I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a faggot as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty,” reads Ocean’s post, which he wrote after the Pulse nightclub shooting. Cooksey claims the incident never took place and was part of a plan created by Ocean to ruin his father’s movie career. In documents acquired by Rolling Stone, Ocean “admits he wrote the published essay” and “admits the essay speaks for itself.”

Ocean’s next scheduled festival date is at Primavera Sound in Barcelona on May 31. Jezebel has reached out to Primavera to confirm his performance and will update this post if they respond.