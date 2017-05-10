Image screengrab via Vh1

Now that The View has become an unwatchable shell of its former shell, it’s probably a good time to introduce a show-within-a-show that’s based on that premise. So here’s Vanessa Williams teasing her Vh1 series Daytime Divas by performing a fun adaptation of 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.” (Imagine Barbara Walters doing this).

Divas is based on former View host Star Jones’ somewhat true-to-life but “fiction lol” book Satan’s Sisters... A Novel of Fiction. On the show, which premieres on June 5, Williams stars as Maxine Robinson, the host of daytime’s The Lunch Hour. “Daytime has never been this real,” Williams says in the promo. This looks like simultaneously too much and potentially delightful.