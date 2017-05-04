No matter how hard I try



I keep pushing them aside

No I can’t care less

BMA’s, they’re not best.

But this year there’s a reason

A segment you should squeeze in

‘Cause after nearly two decades

Cher’s on an awards show stage, oh!

Do you believe in watching this show?

I can feel something inside me say,

“I normally don’t, but this year, whoa-oh!”

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards (during which Cher will perform “Believe” and receive the “coveted Icon Award”) air live Sunday May 21 at 8:00 on ABC.