Here’s how you can tell that summer is coming: the birds are chirping, the weather’s getting warmer, it says so on the calendar, and three chillaxed sisters with good hair are releasing new music.

Something to Tell You, out mid-summer, is Haim’s first full-length record in four years, their sophomore follow-up to the explosively popular Days Are Gone. The video is a live studio recording of new track “Right Now,” showing the group move from instrument to instrument as the song builds (there’s an excellent percussion moment starting around 3:25).

The video was shot by filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson in one day, the trio told Apple Music; he’d initially reached out to them as a fan, but they later realized that their mom had been his art teacher.

“A couple months ago we were putting together our record and we had this chunk of songs and were like ‘who do we trust and respect?’” Alana said in the Apple Music interview.

“We wanted to show this music to someone, and Paul popped in our head and we emailed him and said, ‘Hey, we have this chunk of songs. We want to show you them and get your opinion.’ He instantly emailed back and was like, ‘Date and Time / Place? Tell Me.’ He comes to the studio the next day and we showed him the songs and were listening to it and he was like, ‘Why don’t we just shoot this?’”

Something to Tell You is out July 7 via Columbia Records.