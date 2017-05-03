How could anyone be mad at the Haim sisters, with their clarion harmonies, slap bass and extremely ’80s studio production quality? “I Want You Back,” the first single from Something to Tell You, out in July, is leaning—nay—luxuriating in these qualities, as if deploying melodic rhetoric: You want lush soundscapes? We’ll give you lush soundscapes. It’s great, and makes me anticipate a summer rooftop pools and blue drinks.



Advertisement

Additionally, Rolling Stone has published a cute little profile of the band; read it if you’re curious about their production process or fealty to The Valley!