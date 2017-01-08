Images via Getty

Are you so pumped for the official arrival of 2017 awards season, in which fancy people don fancy things and try not to smudge shit in front of 30,000 cameras? Us, too! The Golden Globes is, of course, always the best because there is drinking allowed, so who better to host than your mans Jimmy Fallon? Let’s see what everyone’s wearing in our annual, constantly updating red carpet showdown!



Above, Anna Chlumsky and Tracee Ellis Ross—two of our perennial faves—have what appears to be a ring-off. Tracee wins (and Anna knows it).

Karreuche Tran in hot pink mermaid; Ron Cephas Jones (of Mr. Robot and father to Hamilton’s Jasmine) in a nice tie clip; Jocelyn Towne in pretty florals and Simon Helberg in contrasting velvet; Yvette Nicole Brown went with pretty sequins.

Anna Chlumsky’s kelly green bias-cut is Grecian and lovely, though we need more angles for the fit; Questlove’s signature accessory, the red Dee & Ricky lego heart, shines for every occasion; The People vs. OJ Simpson’s Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe are flossing what appears to be an early trend—shiny, sparkly, pretty as can be. Meanwhile, the Beetlejuice gown on Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz is fantastic and unlike we’ll probably see much tonight. Very ‘90s chic, but also extremely runway Winona.

Two of the best actors in Hollywood and power couple Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett look like they mean business, as usual; I particularly like the tulip effect on Bassett’s shoulders, and the tulip-y hue. Emily Ratajkowski is typically vampy in diamond-encrusted, butter satin Reem Acra, and your girl Lola Kirke is very soft and romantic in violets. Tracee Ellis Ross, style maven, is typically great in Zuhar Murad; let’s also shout out her hairstylist for easing an intense dress with a pretty, playful pony.

Gwendoline Christie typically chooses great shapes, though I’m not sure about the paleness of this shade; Jill Soloway remains a red carpet hero, this time in a pajama tux and sneakers, the most comfortable person at this joint so far. Lily Collins’s Zuhair Murad Couture is very beautiful, and this pic doesn’t really do the intricacy of the detailing justice; I presume it’s the same with Olivia Culpo’s Zuhair Murad gown, which I die for. Related: everyone’s freakin’ wearing Zuhair Murad.

Velvet rules! Chrissy Metz of This Is Us went for a pretty royal purple; Kathryn Hahn is vamping in this sensual menswear look; Australian actress Teresa Palmer is wearing custom Armani Privé and I’m in love with the cap sleeves. Here is young bae Trevante Rhodes looking fantastic and hopefully winning the first of a zillion awards.

Sparkle motion in action: Kristen Bell going for that deep-V/covered everywhere else look; Kristin Cavallari, Millie Bobby Brown and Regina King all went with gorgeous silver embellishment, but it’s King who’s blowing me out of the water here with the asymmetrical bustline and glimmery train.

Felicity Jones appears to be our night’s first Gucci gal, as evidenced by the inimitable Alessandro trompe l’oeil; Katharine Borowitz and John Turturro arrived in business black, as did Mandy Moore, in a superheroine style Naeem Khan. Actor and rapper Riz Ahmed looks pretty sharp, though I’d particularly like to point out his tiny bowtie, which seems chic.

The Night Of’s Amara Karan is lovely but I would like this gown to be toned down by about half its fabric; both Amy Adams and Ruth Negga are doing some liquid metallics right here but I don’t remember Amy Adams’s after seeing Ruth SHUT THE SHIT DOWN with this short-sleeved, front-zipped robot number! BEST. Octavia Spencer is usually in bright gowns, so it’s a refreshing shift to see her in a navy tuxedo, and she looks great.