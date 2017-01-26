In his first solo collection for Valentino, designer Pierpaolo Piccioli debuted a soothing array of diaphanous gowns, a deeply pleasant continuation of the house’s strong past couture showings. If there is anything I love more than a soft pleat, it is pastels in a soft pleat, and in this collection there is plenty to love.

The looks were named after characters from Greek mythology, which feels right. I can’t really improve upon the glowing assessment provided by Suzy Menkes, who described the billowing shapes as “an ancient column shivering to life.”

Menkes notes that the following statement was hung above the model’s entrance: “You are living in a dream. Keep walking in your dream. Feel your dream and breathe your dream.” A nice thought, on a week like this.

I want to wear all of it.