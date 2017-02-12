Here Are Your 2017 Grammy Award WinnersClover HopeYesterday 11:50pmFiled to: GRAMMY AWARDSMUSICAWARDS SHOWGRAMMYS1532EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink All images via Getty The 59th Annual Grammy Awards, the first in Trump’s America, happened this year, as it does. Here are the winners that were aired on live television.Best New ArtistChance The Rapper Advertisement Kelsea BalleriniThe Chainsmokers Advertisement Maren MorrisAnderson .Paak Best Pop Duo/Group Performance“Closer,” The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey Sponsored “7 Years,” Lukas Graham“Work,” Rihanna Featuring Drake Advertisement Advertisement “Cheap Thrills,” Sia Featuring Sean Paul“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots Best Rock Song“Blackstar,” David Bowie Advertisement “Burn The Witch,” Radiohead“Hardwired,” Metallica“Heathens,” Twenty One Pilots Advertisement Advertisement “My Name Is Human,” Highly SuspectBest Country Solo Performance“Love Can Go To Hell,” Brandy Clark“Vice,” Miranda Lambert Advertisement “My Church,” Maren Morris“Church Bells,” Carrie Underwood“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban Best Urban Contemporary AlbumLemonade, Beyoncé Advertisement Advertisement Ology, GallantWe Are King, KINGMalibu, Anderson.Paak Advertisement Anti, Rihanna Best Rap AlbumColoring Book, Chance The RapperAnd The Anonymous Nobody, De La Soul Advertisement Advertisement Major Key, DJ KhaledViews, DrakeBlank Face LP, ScHoolboy Q Advertisement The Life Of Pablo, Kanye WestSong of the Year“Formation,” Beyoncé“Hello,” Adele Advertisement Advertisement “I Took A Pill In Ibiza,” Mike Posner“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber“7 Years,” Lukas Graham Record of the Year“Hello,” Adele Advertisement “Formation,” Beyoncé“7 Years,” Lukas Graham Advertisement “Work,” Rihanna Featuring Drake“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots Advertisement -Album of the Year25, AdeleLemonade, Beyoncé Advertisement Purpose, Justin BieberViews, Drake Advertisement A Sailor’s Guide To Earth, Sturgill SimpsonSee the full list of winners here.Clover Hopeclover@jezebel.com@clovitoSenior Writer, JezebelReply153 repliesLeave a reply