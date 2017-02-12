All images via Getty

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards, the first in Trump’s America, happened this year, as it does. Here are the winners that were aired on live television.



Best New Artist

Chance The Rapper

Kelsea Ballerini



The Chainsmokers



Maren Morris



Anderson .Paak

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Closer,” The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey

“7 Years,” Lukas Graham

“Work,” Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Cheap Thrills,” Sia Featuring Sean Paul

“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots

Best Rock Song

“Blackstar,” David Bowie

“Burn The Witch,” Radiohead

“Hardwired,” Metallica

“Heathens,” Twenty One Pilots

“My Name Is Human,” Highly Suspect

Best Country Solo Performance

“Love Can Go To Hell,” Brandy Clark

“Vice,” Miranda Lambert

“My Church,” Maren Morris

“Church Bells,” Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lemonade, Beyoncé

Ology, Gallant

We Are King, KING

Malibu, Anderson.Paak

Anti, Rihanna

Best Rap Album

Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper

And The Anonymous Nobody, De La Soul

Major Key, DJ Khaled

Views, Drake

Blank Face LP, ScHoolboy Q

The Life Of Pablo, Kanye West

Song of the Year

“Formation,” Beyoncé

“Hello,” Adele

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza,” Mike Posner

“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber

“7 Years,” Lukas Graham

Record of the Year

“Hello,” Adele

“Formation,” Beyoncé

“7 Years,” Lukas Graham

“Work,” Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots

Album of the Year

25, Adele

Lemonade, Beyoncé

Purpose, Justin Bieber

Views, Drake

A Sailor’s Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson

See the full list of winners here.

