More than most Met Galas, the announcement that Rei Kawakubo would be honored this year was met with a bit of dread: the idea of celebrities showing up to fete the queen of avant-garde fashion wearing some basic-ass shit that could have come from a Bebe were the visions of hellfire dancing in our heads. Kawakubo and her profoundly influential label, Comme des Garçons, deserve better than what fans expect to see.
Here Is Every Look From the 2017 Met Gala Celebrating Comme des Garçons/Rei Kawakubo
More than most Met Galas, the announcement that Rei Kawakubo would be honored this year was met with a bit of dread: the idea of celebrities showing up to fete the queen of avant-garde fashion wearing some basic-ass shit that could have come from a Bebe were the visions of hellfire dancing in our heads. Kawakubo and her profoundly influential label, Comme des Garçons, deserve better than what fans expect to see.