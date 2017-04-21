The gloriously raunchy Versailles returns soon to BBC Two (and, eventually, American televisions via Ovation). Here is a trailer featuring Louis XIV chiding his greedy, murderous courtiers.

The raunch is mostly implied, but apparently, this season, there’s a small orgy and also pregnancy sex! The British tabloids just might keel over and die from their enthusiastic shock. Sample reporting, courtesy of the Sun: “She can be seen gritting her teeth and gripping the brass bed frame as the king thrusts away further down the bed.” Yes, that sounds like coitus, good job guys.

