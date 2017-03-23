Hulu just dropped the first full trailer for its series adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale, a streaming television event with truly creepy timing sure to give us all horrible nightmares—or rather, to provide an especially vivid variation on the nightmares we’re already having.

“We only wanted to make the world better,” insists Joseph Fiennes as the Commander. “Better?” asks a crying Offred, played by Elizabeth Moss. “Better never means better for everyone,” he explains with apologetic menace.

Anybody else feeling a little ill?