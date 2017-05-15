Netflix has just dropped the trailer for GLOW, its new comedy about the incredible ‘80s phenomenon “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling,” executive produced by Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan. As expected, it looks like everyone responsible for the ‘80s costumes and sets had more fun than is legally allowed in several states.

The trailer opens with Alison Brie as an aspiring—and frustrated—actress, giving her all at an audition only to be told that oops, she’s reading the man’s part. Of course, there are so many shows opting for the empowerment pitch these days that there’s always a chance this could veer off the road and into the ditch, as with Girlboss’s empty go-girl storytelling. But it’s hard to imagine screwing up source material as totally fascinating as the actual, historical G.L.O.W.

The series premieres June 23. Now, where is my robot full of drugs?