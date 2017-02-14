I know I finished Season 1 of Love—at least, I think I did; the details are foggy, save for my thinking, wow, gotta find a friend who can take me to the Magic Castle.

Other feelings I know I had: these characters are annoying and in a purposeless way, except the roommate, who is pretty funny; I usually like Gillian Jacobs; what a deeply bad name for a television show, particularly if you’re concerned about SEO; I would love to see a show that’s fully committed to a behind the scenes of this teen witch drama the nerdy guy works on; I really don’t need another love dramedy about white people in LA or New York; this show, whenever it ends, will definitely end with these two characters being broken up because I’ve never seen individuals so poorly matched.

Which means maybe the relationship of Gus and Mickey is analogy for watching Love—you shouldn’t be watching it but there you are, doing it anyway. Here I am, doing this anyway: here is the trailer for Season 2 of Love.