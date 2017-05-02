Though it may be odd to watch a trailer that begins with an introduction by Kumail Nanjiani and Ray Romano, I can assure you that the one for the Sundance hit The Big Sick (which they both star in) is worthy of your time. The romantic comedy (romantic dramedy?) was written by Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon, and is based on their own relationship. It also stars Zoe Kazan and Holly Hunter.

Advertisement

Here’s the official synopsis, per IndieWire:

The Big Sick centers on aspiring comedian Kumail and grad student Emily (Kazan), whose romance causes a rift with Kumail’s traditional Muslim parents. Emily then discovers she has a mysterious illness, leaving Kumail to navigate the medical crisis with her parents Beth and Terry (Hunter and Romano).

Based on reviews I’ve read of the film, the bulk of it takes place while Kazan is in a coma—meaning the movie is mostly about the relationship between Kumail, Romano, and (ding ding ding) Holly Hunter. In case you weren’t aware, an initially frigid and unapproachable Holly Hunter-type who slowly opens up and reveals herself to be a font of wisdom and staunch advocate of tough love is my ideal movie character.

Advertisement

The Big Sick opens June 23.