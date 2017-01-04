High? Dance.Clover HopeToday 6:15pmFiled to: HIGH DANCINGBIG SEANMUSIC VIDEOS236EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkLike most music videos released in this era, Big Sean’s video for “Moves” is best experienced while you, the viewer, are in a particular hazy zone. The first 35 seconds are simply him dancing and bragging about his sex game and spectacular moves amid “Hotline Bling” aesthetics. Advertisement Toward the middle of the video, a miniature version of Big Sean dances on the arch of a woman’s back—why? I don’t know—but watching the first 40 seconds of this video is strangely soothing in a dank way.You, high: GIF You, leaving, high: GIF Clover Hopeclover@jezebel.com@clovitoSenior Writer, JezebelReply23 repliesLeave a reply