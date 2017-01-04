Like most music videos released in this era, Big Sean’s video for “Moves” is best experienced while you, the viewer, are in a particular hazy zone. The first 35 seconds are simply him dancing and bragging about his sex game and spectacular moves amid “Hotline Bling” aesthetics.

Advertisement

Toward the middle of the video, a miniature version of Big Sean dances on the arch of a woman’s back—why? I don’t know—but watching the first 40 seconds of this video is strangely soothing in a dank way.

You, high:

GIF

You, leaving, high: