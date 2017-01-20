Screenshot via Netflix

On this truly dark day in American history, it seems appropriate to daydream about a conniving, murdering, lying, egomaniac like fictional president Frank Underwood who actually doesn’t sound too bad, all things considered.

Advertisement

House of Cards teased their new season today via an ominous video captioned, “We make the terror.”

Which is of course a reference to the end of the season 4 and if you don’t know what I’m talking about, you have plenty of time to catch up. The fifth season will premiere on May 30th.

Advertisement

Some other presidential-themed event is happening today so I’m guessing this timing here was not a coincidence.