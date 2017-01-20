House of Cards Releases Fifth Season Teaser Trailer Kara BrownToday 12:04pmFiled to: house of cardstvnetflix459EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screenshot via Netflix On this truly dark day in American history, it seems appropriate to daydream about a conniving, murdering, lying, egomaniac like fictional president Frank Underwood who actually doesn’t sound too bad, all things considered. Advertisement House of Cards teased their new season today via an ominous video captioned, “We make the terror.”Which is of course a reference to the end of the season 4 and if you don’t know what I’m talking about, you have plenty of time to catch up. The fifth season will premiere on May 30th. Advertisement Some other presidential-themed event is happening today so I’m guessing this timing here was not a coincidence. Kara Brownkara.brown@jezebel.com@KararbrownStaff Writer, JezebelReply45 repliesLeave a reply