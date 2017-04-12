The video for Major Lazer’s early summer song “Run Up,” which features Nicki Minaj and PARTYNEXTDOOR, might give you heavy secondhand social anxiety, on account of seeing so many people staring into their phones while dancing at a party. Let this clip serve as a cautionary reminder of societal numbness in the face of technology, the way we become mannequins obsessively attached to, and distracted by, and divided by, the incessant buzz of our cellular devices, even at social events where attractive (and ugly) people seem to be enjoying themselves but, really, they’re just avatars of people who can’t tell their real emotions from their digital ones, and they’re so sad and overstimulated that they can barely function as humans, but they keep on dancing because there’s a rhythm and drinks and bodies grinding and, well, they don’t want to think about all their issues, anxieties and shortcomings, until someone bumps into them and says, “hey, get off your phone?” But they stay on their phones anyway, drowning in distraction. Next time you’re at a party, think about that.

