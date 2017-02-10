“Venus Fly” is an alternate-reality duet between Grimes and Janelle Monáe off the former’s 2015 album Art Angels, but with Monáe’s recent increased renown as an actor in two Oscar-nominated films, two years later is as good a time as any to release the video.

Another good timing note: It’s the start of Fashion Month, and these two are serving some looks.

Monáe as CEO of Space in a vibrant silk cape and thirty-eleven necklaces, accessorized by a boardroom chair.

Monáe as leader of the Star Wars cantina band.

Grimes as particularly severe W Magazine editorial.

Grimes as the princess from Neverending Story in the club. (In Manish Arora!)

Leather bodysuits and flaming swords so hot for Spring.

If Monáe’s the Queen of Hearts, does that make Grimes Alice?

The ostrich-feather detailing on these lacy sleeves give Grimes the impression of having wings, a raven...



...to Monáe’s fiery cockatiel in Chernobyl Show. All credit to the video’s stylist, Maeve Reilly, who’s been helping Monáe with some of her iconic looks as of late, including:



And this.

This has me so excited for the Oscars! Honestly.