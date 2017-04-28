He probably saw the jokes on Twitter comparing him to Joanne the Scammer and applauding him for seemingly pulling a fast one on rich millennials by promising them the world in exchange for thousands of dollars and bragging rights.

Ja’s Twitter apology—a screenshot written in the Notes app, of course—is best read in the voice of Singing Ja. He adds that an official statement about the Fyre Festival that was not at all “fire” is on the way from him, and he ended his apology with a poignant cursor.

Please put the phrase “I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT... but I’m taking responsibility” in your back pocket for the next time you want to decisively yet humbly pass the buck.