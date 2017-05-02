While the Met Gala was going down in New York, Janet Jackson was laying back on a tranquil cloud, happy to announce that the Unbreakable tour—which she postponed last year during her pregnancy—is back on with a new NOT political name.

“Hey, you guys. It’s me Jan,” Janet says adorably in a video posted on Monday night. “Just in case you don’t recognize me ’cause I have put on quite a few since I had the baby.” As if we wouldn’t recognize Janet posting from her “Janet Jackson” account, silly.

She goes on to confirm the news of her separation—“Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands”—and reveals the new name of the tour, for which people like me bought tickets and had to later refund. “I’m continuing my tour as I promised. I’m so excited, you guys,” she says. “I decided to change the name of the tour. State of the World Tour. It’s not about politics, it’s about people, the world, relationships and just love.”

Despite this disclaimer, State of the World intentionally or unintentionally has broader political resonance and, given her background as a pioneer in political pop, Janet is the perfect person to siphon whatever message she’s sending. Lastly, she says in the video, “I wanna thank you guys for your patience.” You’re welcome. The tour begins September 7.