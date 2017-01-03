Images via JohnMalkovich.com

Actor/director John Malkovich is venturing further into fashion design and has sprung two complete collections on us.



Lest we judge this as a superficial pursuit, Malkovich has launched an official website featuring a pair of lookbooks for his Fall/Winter 2016-17 and Spring/Summer 2017 men’s collections. They’re full of designs that seem to aim for quirky sophistication.

Malkovich’s website states that “since childhood, John has had an interest in clothes and fashion photography... studied costuming at university and, to this day, does costume design for theater.” He also launched a label in 2009 and did a capsule collection with Yoox. Furthermore:



John wrote and directed fashion films for English designer Bella Freud and wrote the “Christian Louboutin” book foreword. He created fabric for Liberty of London, did a design collaboration with Bailey Hats, designed clothes for Pirelli, and partnered with French watchmaker Richard Mille.

Where were we????

A war was waged at Jezebel as to who would wear some of this clothing. While our fashion expert Julianne Escobedo Shepherd describes the collection’s proportions as unflattering (“The cut and proportions for most of these are VERY weird”), Bobby Finger, a man, says he loves the pants pictured below.

Image via JohnMalkovich.com

Malkovich’s line has a few nice coats and button-ups in fun prints, if styled correctly, but many of these pants require the confidence of a man people look at and mutter, “Interesting...”

I do not like the forced collar on these weird preppy ribbed sweaters, plus $500 is too much for these. But I’m not a man.

Images via JohnMalkovich.com

The clothing is available to purchase on his site, with shipments beginning in February.

Here’s a promotional John Malkovich video that’s very John Malkovich.