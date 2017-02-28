Photos: Getty

The track embedded below is an exercise in contextual unlikeliness. It’s a remix of The-Dream’s unreleased demo of “Bed,” a song he wrote that was eventually recorded by J. Holiday and went on to peak at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2007. This new beat-less rerub stretches out for more than 17 minutes, as if one of the goals here is to dwarf a California King. It’s unclear if Kanye West helped produce this or merely commissioned it from his Life of Pablo collaborators DJDS, but regardless, West used it to score his recent Yeezy Season 5 unveiling in New York in yet another example showing that baby-making music is good for more than making babies.

Earlier today, the remix was uploaded to Kanye West’s Soundcloud. Throughout the ambient suite there is tension between the gloomy, analog synths that wouldn’t sound out of place in an ‘80s John Carpenter movie and The-Dream’s almost cartoonishly sweet delivery. The chords loom like clouds as The-Dream beams right through—the sun ain’t the only thing that’s shining, indeed. As the song progresses, the ambiance gets noisier, the strings warp, the design decays and distorts and there remains The-Dream’s optimistic cutting through, often a cappella, singing about how thoroughly he’ll satisfy his object of desire. Persistence pays generously here. Sounds like good sex to me.

