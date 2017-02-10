Image via Capitol Records.

I’ve been sitting here for the past few hours waiting for something—anything—to be released by Katy Perry. The most optimistic parts of myself expected a full album (perhaps a Spotify exclusive) from my guiltiest of guilty pleasures, but it appears I had been hoping for too much, as all we Katycats were given this cold winter Friday is a single.

Advertisement

“Chained to the Rhythm” is a song I first heard after plugging my headphones into a disco ball chained to a bench, and now that I’ve listened to the full track (which is fine, and includes a verse by Skip Marley) it in the comfort of my own home, I’m enjoying it a little more. Still, though, where’s the album? (It’s been over three years since her last one.)



Anyway, Perry’s newest single is streaming on Spotify right now. And it’s better than “Rise,” thank heavens.