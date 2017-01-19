Welcome to the day after the People’s Choice Awards, one of the least prestigious awards shows, where big names like Jennifer Lopez and Justin Timberlake show up anyway to accept being chosen by the people, where Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton stifle the people with their love, and where Priyanka Chopra is like, who brought me here, people? You have the right to choose to continue reading.

Kristen Bell just might be wearing a pair of coffee filters on her boobs but the whole look is somehow charming. Candace Cameron Bure’s keyhole dress is kind of granny chic, which seems right for Candace Cameron Bure. Jamie Chung stands out in this sexy, citrusy lace gown.

Cheryl Hines opted for a simple leather LBD, and Priyanka Chopra’s fringy blush dress blends perfectly with her skin tone. Blake Lively is a miss for me, as the shredded fabric reminds me of going through a car wash.

Roughly two decades ago, Jennifer Lopez was granted three wishes from a genie and one of them was to always look incredible on a red carpet.

The dress is by Reem Acra and that entire neck-chest-piece is a gorgeous statement embellishment.

Here’s Fifth Harmony except it’s only four of them and they still can’t quite synchronize their looks. These coordinated boudoir outfits are like they raided a Victoria’s Secret and only the one on the right, whose name escapes me because all of their names escape me, got a decent sale deal.

Ruby Rose’s vivid red suit and styling are dope. I’m not sure if Gwen Stefani is wearing separate pieces or if this dress is all tied together somehow. Molly Shannon kept it very simple because it’s the People’s Choice Awards not the Oscars.

Taj Mowry, better known to me as Smart Guy, is out here sockless with nary a care. Dax Shepard’s plaid tie isn’t my taste, and Michael Pena matched his tie and his belt like an old school dad. Yes, that’s Dave Coulier...

Chokers appear to still be in. Jodie Sweetin paired a leather jacket with a voluminous floral gown and I dunno if it works for her.



Both Chelsea Kane and Lori Loughlin are doing floral right. Yara Shahidi’s shabby checkered sheer dress is doing a lot, maybe one too many things, but she’s the one who can pull off this look.

The Rock is very tan.

G-Eazy (far left), the rapper on that Britney Spears song, looks surprisingly dashing in a skinny suit and top coat. Vine star Cameron Dallas (far right) is also rocking no socks on the carpet.

Lilly Singh, a YouTube people’s choice, wore a beautiful bronze dress. Sarah Drew and Victoria Justice are two people whose names I now know.

All of these women (Chandler Kinney, Ashley Greene in purple, Ali Larter and Kelly McCreary) look like normal people, solid choices.