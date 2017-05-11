Screenshot via YouTube.

Elisabeth Moss and Nicole Kidman continue to take over 2017, with Kidman right off Big Little Lies and debuting four new projects at Cannes and Moss starring in The Handmaid’s Tale. And now the universe has gifted us the trailer for the new season of the Jane Campion-directed crime drama Top of the Lake in which Kidman, Moss, and Kidman’s crazy gray wig all star.



In the new season, Moss returns as Detective Robin Griffin who is living in Sydney again while trying to rebuild her life after the horrific events of the first season. When the body of an Asian girl (cringe-worthily dubbed “China Girl”) washes up on the beach, Griffin works to solve the case. From the trailer, it also looks like (spoilers from the last season coming) Griffin finally gets in touch with the daughter she gave up for adoption when she was just a teenager.

The first fantastic season of Top of the Lake focused on women’s trauma and the ways in which people dismiss rape culture. And if David Dencik’s grizzly looking character saying “the destiny of man is to enslave women” is any indication, it looks like the new season will definitely explore those same themes. Which is great considering we really can’t have enough misandrist television in times like these!