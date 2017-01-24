During their appearance on The Cruz Show on Power 106, Migos—the beloved Lawrenceville, GA rap group behind the number one song in the country, “Bad and Boujee”—participated in the show’s regular Llama Llama Red Pajama segment, which asks guests to freestyle children’s book Llama Llama Red Pajama to the beat or instrumental of their current hit.

Advertisement

Set to “Bad and Boujee,” Llama Llama Red Pajama takes on a new life, making critics and listeners alike wonder, to borrow the words of Migos member Offset:

“Llama llama red pajama/cries/for his mama!/What is the mama llama doin’?/ What’s she doin,’ dog?”

What is the mama llama doing? We may never know. Regardless, this hyped version of Llama Llama Red Pajama will likely be stuck in your head for the rest of this very long year... if you’re lucky.