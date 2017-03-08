Photo: Francois Mori/AP

The shaggy purple staircases and columns at Miu Miu’s runway appropriately set the tone for Tuesday’s Fall/Winter 2017 show at Paris Fashion Week, because Miuccia Prada’s lineup had plenty of hats, stoles, and coats that all looked like they’d feel absurdly soft if you rubbed them against your face. Hell, it’d probably feel comfortable to fall down those stairs.

The faux-fur headwear and shawls were the real winner. They reminded me of papakhas, although these renditions were in far more vibrant colors—possibly the result of a hunt on Sesame Street.

Photos: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

This look was a bit different, in that it resembled a head of healthy cauliflower, but it worked all the same:



Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Beyond the hats and stoles, I enjoyed this feathery bottom, this plaid coat (but not the Gorton’s fisherman hat), and these leg warmers:

Photos: Francois Mori/AP

An Austin Powers movie directed by Zack Snyder would be an absolutely horrible idea, but if it existed, it would utilize these outfits:

Photos: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

If you’re sick of the damn fur, there were a few other looks to lay your eyes on. I was ambivalent about the use of the transparent PVC coats—there are other examples at 1:45 and 10:18 in the video—but the dark lining created a pleasant contrast with the fur.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The most puzzling part of the show was the musical selection of De La Soul, a group whose music I usually associate with a balmy summer day in New York City. The mix seemed to be at odds with a starkly different season. The most generous reading would chalk up the soundtrack as an attempt to complement the feel of the furry attire: energetic, convivial, and a little unhinged, in a good way.